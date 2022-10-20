George Floyd’s family SUES Kanye West! KIDS MENTALLY MOLESTED IN SCHOOLS!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 19, 2022
Tonight on the Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the recent discovery of pornographic material placed in elementary schools. We also take a look at the current state of pop culture including the recent law suit filed against Ye West.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1osrij-george-floyds-family-sues-kanye-west-kids-mentally-molested-in-schools.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.