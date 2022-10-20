George Floyd’s family SUES Kanye West! KIDS MENTALLY MOLESTED IN SCHOOLS!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 19, 2022
Tonight on the Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter breaks down the recent discovery of pornographic material placed in elementary schools. We also take a look at the current state of pop culture including the recent law suit filed against Ye West.
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