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Dr in Italy Says the Vaccinated Will Start Dropping Like Flies In 18 Months! Don't Take The Vaccine!
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260 views • July 26, 2021
Dr in Italy Says the Vaccinated Will Start Dropping Like Flies In 18 Months! Don't Take The Vaccine!
Eleanora Brigliadori from the Abruzzo region of Italy was recruited to pitch a pro-vaxx public service announcement. Instead she turns the table on them,
Listen at the end. They were told to choose life and you can hear one person more worried about getting fired. Unbelievable.
Eleanora Brigliadori from the Abruzzo region of Italy was recruited to pitch a pro-vaxx public service announcement. Instead she turns the table on them,
Listen at the end. They were told to choose life and you can hear one person more worried about getting fired. Unbelievable.
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