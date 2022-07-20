Jackie Bennett's Cancer Survivor Story | Invasive Ductal Carcinoma

In 1995, Jackie Bennett was diagnosed with an invasive ductal carcinoma. After undergoing surgery to remove the lump, Jackie was overwhelmed by the regimen of chemotherapy and radiation prescribed by her doctors. She knew there had to be a better way.



Because of the strict U.S. laws blocking access to holistic cancer treatments, Jackie traveled to Mexico, where she was able to use neural networking, frequency therapies, and juicing to help her body heal naturally.



Check out the video below to learn how Jackie was able to beat her cancer by boosting her body's natural immune system. Thanks to The Truth About Cancer, Jackie is now living a healthy, cancer-free life. Be sure to watch to the end to hear Jackie's TOP recommendation for helping your body to heal without harmful drugs and radiation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 8 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine , that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

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