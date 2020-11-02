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Tommy Robinson Arrested and Imprisoned, Media Silenced | True News
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88 views • November 02, 2020
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On Friday May 25th, 2018, Tommy Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” while filming outside Leeds Crown Court during the ongoing trial of a Muslim grooming gang. Robinson’s preexisting suspended sentence for “contempt of court” was immediately reinstated and he was swiftly imprisoned. Robinson being jailed for any length of time in a prison system filed with people who want him dead could tragically be a death sentence. The court also instituted a “reporting restriction” on the Robinson situation, leading to a media blackout among United Kingdom based publications and citizens. In the United Kingdom, 2018 is 1984.
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On Friday May 25th, 2018, Tommy Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” while filming outside Leeds Crown Court during the ongoing trial of a Muslim grooming gang. Robinson’s preexisting suspended sentence for “contempt of court” was immediately reinstated and he was swiftly imprisoned. Robinson being jailed for any length of time in a prison system filed with people who want him dead could tragically be a death sentence. The court also instituted a “reporting restriction” on the Robinson situation, leading to a media blackout among United Kingdom based publications and citizens. In the United Kingdom, 2018 is 1984.
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