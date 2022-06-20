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𝕴𝖒𝖕𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝖒𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊❗ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝖎𝖘 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖚𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖎 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖙𝖗𝖚𝖙𝖍 𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖑 𝖘𝖊𝖙 𝖞𝖔𝖚 𝖋𝖗𝖊𝖊 𝖋𝖗𝖔𝖒 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖑𝖆𝖜 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖘𝖊𝖆 🕊🌎
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110 views • June 20, 2022
𝕴𝖒𝖕𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝖒𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆𝖌𝖊❗
𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖈𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝖎𝖘 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖚𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖎
𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖙𝖗𝖚𝖙𝖍 𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖑 𝖘𝖊𝖙 𝖞𝖔𝖚 𝖋𝖗𝖊𝖊 𝖋𝖗𝖔𝖒 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖑𝖆𝖜 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖘𝖊𝖆 🕊🌎
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