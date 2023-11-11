Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 11, 2023 - CRITICAL SYSTEMS ARE FAILING: Massive telecom outage across Australia, US power grid facing winter BLACKOUTS

0:00 Intro

3:55 CRITICAL SYSTEMS ARE FAILING

47:17 DIOXIN testing



- Australia suffers catastrophic multi-day comms failure

- NERC warns the U.S. power grid at high risk of FAILURE during cold weather

- US hospitals taken down with cyber attacks

- US banking system highly vulnerable to tech configuration failures

- Modern society is too centralized, making it highly subject to systemic #collapse

- Why #CBDCs will FAIL: They are too centralized and vulnerable to be reliable

- Teaser video from our lab: New #dioxin testing mass spec equipment is now online

- Smelting #gold and testing it via ICP-MS for elemental analysis

- 24K gold is NOT "pure" gold

- Why "testing positive" for a chemical doesn't really mean anything

- The importance of ongoing #detoxification to rid your body of daily poison exposure

- #Nutrition and #superfoods help your body eliminate toxins more quickly

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport



NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.



▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com



🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

