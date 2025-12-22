For Eric's next magic trick, he's going to VANISH!

Eric, Eric, Eric. There's so much I could say, but I've already said it in your FB comments. You idiot!

Sources (thanks to Liz for this one!)

https://m.facebook.com/EricJonesMagic/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-eric-jones?attribution_id=sl:946b8ac4-bc5e-4ce6-bb27-ed613a82858e〈=en_US&ts=1765974781

Movie clips: all of them!

Music: Erik B. And Rakim - Paid In Full, Isaac Hayes - Theme from Shaft

....................

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

..................

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report