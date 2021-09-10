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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 30
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10 views • September 10, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we finish chapter 1 of 1 Corinthians and the beginning of chapter 2. We discuss what it means for the foolish and the weak to shame the wise and the strong. All throughout, modern applications are made. We also focus on what it means to boast only in the Lord.
In this episode, we finish chapter 1 of 1 Corinthians and the beginning of chapter 2. We discuss what it means for the foolish and the weak to shame the wise and the strong. All throughout, modern applications are made. We also focus on what it means to boast only in the Lord.
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