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Ninja Signals - V4 - Part 4-1
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18 views • September 22, 2021
Welcome to Ninja Signals - V4 - Part 4-1,
I was interrupted while recording this so please also check out part 4-2 to see the rest,
Covered in this video:
- How to Configure Ninja Signals in a top down fashion
- How to pick a "Safe" Pair (compare starting configurations)
- Proper method for configuring each parameter
- How to backtest efficiently and save time
and a lot of other random stuff :)
wwww.BitcoinNinjas.org
You can purchase Gunbot or Ninja Signals here:
Ninja Signals: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/ninja-signals
Gunbot: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/gunbot
Donations:
BTC: 1LtaPp21xT4tZG9KafN6KXBigzMzCkwXK6
LTC: MASQPsmGePsTHDSDK8vsatiCpS4wup48uD
More available at: https://bitcoinninjas.org/donate/
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY:
PROFIT WHILE YOU SLEEP!
JOIN US!
Telegram
Ninja Signals: https://t.me/joinchat/FR5qo0SOhQszkW6b-iR8JQ
Bitcoin Ninjas: https://t.me/BitcoinNinjas
Discord: https://discord.gg/8SVg3TG6
FOLLOW US (if you want):
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/u/Bitcoin_Ninjas/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Lbe7XxSfx5s2/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitcoinninjas
Use our links for these great services, if you feel inclined to help us.
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/gopro/?share_your_love=Bitcoin_Ninjas
ByBit: https://www.bybit.com/en-US/invite?ref=GqZQJ
Phemex: https://phemex.com/register?referralCode=CEM232
Binance.com: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=93559723
Kucoin: https://www.kucoin.com/ucenter/signup?rcode=rJ85238
I was interrupted while recording this so please also check out part 4-2 to see the rest,
Covered in this video:
- How to Configure Ninja Signals in a top down fashion
- How to pick a "Safe" Pair (compare starting configurations)
- Proper method for configuring each parameter
- How to backtest efficiently and save time
and a lot of other random stuff :)
wwww.BitcoinNinjas.org
You can purchase Gunbot or Ninja Signals here:
Ninja Signals: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/ninja-signals
Gunbot: https://bitcoinninjas.org/product/gunbot
Donations:
BTC: 1LtaPp21xT4tZG9KafN6KXBigzMzCkwXK6
LTC: MASQPsmGePsTHDSDK8vsatiCpS4wup48uD
More available at: https://bitcoinninjas.org/donate/
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY:
PROFIT WHILE YOU SLEEP!
JOIN US!
Telegram
Ninja Signals: https://t.me/joinchat/FR5qo0SOhQszkW6b-iR8JQ
Bitcoin Ninjas: https://t.me/BitcoinNinjas
Discord: https://discord.gg/8SVg3TG6
FOLLOW US (if you want):
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/u/Bitcoin_Ninjas/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Lbe7XxSfx5s2/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitcoinninjas
Use our links for these great services, if you feel inclined to help us.
TradingView: https://www.tradingview.com/gopro/?share_your_love=Bitcoin_Ninjas
ByBit: https://www.bybit.com/en-US/invite?ref=GqZQJ
Phemex: https://phemex.com/register?referralCode=CEM232
Binance.com: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=93559723
Kucoin: https://www.kucoin.com/ucenter/signup?rcode=rJ85238
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