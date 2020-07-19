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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 341: GOLPE DE ESTADO MUNDIAL (Resubido acá)
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52 views • July 19, 2020
Excelente informe de la mano de Javier Ordoñez.
PANDEMIA COVID 19-DIBUJEME UN IDIOTA 1:34
Y SI DE IDIOTAS HABLAMOS 17:59
VACUNA OBLIGATORIA 19:30
CASO BURUNDI - MODUS OPERANDI DEL SISTEMA 24:29
VIA CRUCIS DE UN MEDICO EN ITALIA 32:26
GOLPE DE ESTADO MUNDIAL 35:34
EL TRAUMA DEL CONFINAMIENTO 41:58
MUERTE POR ERRORES HUMANOS 48:05
CANTIDAD DE MUERTES POTENCIADAS 50:44
CONCLUSIONES 51:39
PANDEMIA COVID 19-DIBUJEME UN IDIOTA 1:34
Y SI DE IDIOTAS HABLAMOS 17:59
VACUNA OBLIGATORIA 19:30
CASO BURUNDI - MODUS OPERANDI DEL SISTEMA 24:29
VIA CRUCIS DE UN MEDICO EN ITALIA 32:26
GOLPE DE ESTADO MUNDIAL 35:34
EL TRAUMA DEL CONFINAMIENTO 41:58
MUERTE POR ERRORES HUMANOS 48:05
CANTIDAD DE MUERTES POTENCIADAS 50:44
CONCLUSIONES 51:39
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