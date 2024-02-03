Are You in Bondage and would you like to be free

Are You all tied up, would you like to know how to get loose?
Music by Send Rain
The only way out of bondage is to identify what has You bound usually one of three things?
People; Who is in your life that shouldn't be, who is draging you down?
Places; Where are you going that you shouldn't be going?
Things; What is in your life that is taking God place as number one?
