Garden day, my $10, 2 hour garden transformation, energy is abundant on the carnivore diet.

Today I transformed the garden in my rented townhouse. It only cost me $10 dollars and a couple of hours after gym. Energy is abundant on the carnivore diet. I like digging in the dirt. After years in bed, fighting chemotherapy, cancer, and depression etc. I really appreciate being able to go outside, and spend a little time in the garden. It cost nothing but a bit of time to grow trees, one of my hobbies, growing from seeds, and rescuing some others throw away.

3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011



