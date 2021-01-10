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HOLD THE LINE, PATRIOTS!!! DO NOT CONCEDE!!! Part 9 of Wake Up, America! The Info War is ON!
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221 views • January 10, 2021
“The more people tell you it’s not possible, that it can’t be done, the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong. Treat the word 'impossible' as nothing more than motivation... Sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the War.” ~ Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, 2017 to 2024. ;)
Part 9 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is on! Recorded Jan. 8, 2021 after the events at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. "D-Day plus 2." The war rages on with the lying media and deep state actors vs. We The People & Patriots of America in the real life Game of Thrones story unfolding before our eyes. As prayers around the world go up for President Trump, hope for a 2nd term looks impossible.
But with God, all things are possible to them that believe. :)
"But Jesus looked at them and said to them, 'With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'" ~ Matthew 19:26
All credit for the intro video goes to MateyProductions at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQBWpMIZCe8
Source for outro video found here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B88_Zo0gqPv/
Please like, subscribe, and share this as fast as possible! And catch up with me on Parts 1-8!
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
Part 9 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is on! Recorded Jan. 8, 2021 after the events at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. "D-Day plus 2." The war rages on with the lying media and deep state actors vs. We The People & Patriots of America in the real life Game of Thrones story unfolding before our eyes. As prayers around the world go up for President Trump, hope for a 2nd term looks impossible.
But with God, all things are possible to them that believe. :)
"But Jesus looked at them and said to them, 'With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'" ~ Matthew 19:26
All credit for the intro video goes to MateyProductions at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQBWpMIZCe8
Source for outro video found here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B88_Zo0gqPv/
Please like, subscribe, and share this as fast as possible! And catch up with me on Parts 1-8!
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
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