https://gettr.com/post/p2ed1g5f128

04/12/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Brother Changdao introduces why Mr. Miles Guo chose this place to be the base of NFSC. By the end of 2021, the decision was made to use this mansion as our base. It is a place enriched with culture and a place of faith, just like our NFSC.





04/12/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 长岛哥讲述郭文贵先生为什么选这个地方作为新中国联邦的基地。在2021年年底的时候，郭先生就选定在这里设立新中国联邦的基地。这是一个文化气息浓郁，并且有信仰的地方，就像咱们新中国联邦一样。





