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8/27/21 Dr. Lee Merritt and the 5 Docs, Jeffrey Prather, DHS whistleblower, Afghanistan and Harry Baby sees the Covid Map!
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321 views • August 28, 2021
5 docs: https://rumble.com/vlfi2r-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-59-5-doc-special-aug-19-20.html
DHS: whistleblower: project Veritas! https://youtu.be/Lnesw0NguKI
Jeffrey Prather: https://jeffreyprather.com/did-biden-bomb-kabul/
Florida Antibody therapy centers: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/
Harry Baby shown the covid game Plan map! 2 minute video! https://www.bitchute.com/video/tA7aC0T46yq0/
Global research: dead after 14 days of receiving shot called “unvaccinated” https://www.globalresearch.ca/trust-science-cdc-counts-people-dying-within-14-days-jab-unvaccinated/5754065
China’s Alliance With Mexican Cartels Continues to Fuel Deadly Fentanyl Crisis in US: Former DEA Official https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/chinas-alliance-with-mexican-cartels-continues-to-fuel-deadly-fentanyl-crisis-in-us-former-dea-official_3966486.html
Denmark Says It Will Remove All COVID-19 Restrictions, Including Vaccine Passports https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/denmark-says-it-will-remove-all-covid-19-restrictions-including-vaccine-passports_3968494.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
DHS: whistleblower: project Veritas! https://youtu.be/Lnesw0NguKI
Jeffrey Prather: https://jeffreyprather.com/did-biden-bomb-kabul/
Florida Antibody therapy centers: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/
Harry Baby shown the covid game Plan map! 2 minute video! https://www.bitchute.com/video/tA7aC0T46yq0/
Global research: dead after 14 days of receiving shot called “unvaccinated” https://www.globalresearch.ca/trust-science-cdc-counts-people-dying-within-14-days-jab-unvaccinated/5754065
China’s Alliance With Mexican Cartels Continues to Fuel Deadly Fentanyl Crisis in US: Former DEA Official https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/chinas-alliance-with-mexican-cartels-continues-to-fuel-deadly-fentanyl-crisis-in-us-former-dea-official_3966486.html
Denmark Says It Will Remove All COVID-19 Restrictions, Including Vaccine Passports https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/denmark-says-it-will-remove-all-covid-19-restrictions-including-vaccine-passports_3968494.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link below: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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