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INTERVIEW RUSSIAN GENERAL DETAILS THE STRUCTURE OF NEW WORLD ORDER
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264 views • May 14, 2021
Dynamite interview with Soviet and Russian military leader and Russian social and political activist, Konstantin P. Petrov (August 23, 1945, Noginsk, Moscow Region - July 21, 2009, Moscow). Qualifications: Candidate of Technical Sciences. Member of International Informatization Academy. Major-General. Prematurely discharged from the Armed Forces in November 1995. Chairman of the Presidium of the Central Council of the political party "Course of Truth and Unity." Head of the department at the Udmurt State University.
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