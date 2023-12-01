Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Ep. 43 of ‘Tucker on X’ just dropped - You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually
channel image
Puretrauma357
1606 Subscribers
303 views
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson Ep. 43 of ‘Tucker on X’ just dropped - You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that.

Keywords
republicanstucker carlson ep43 of tucker on x just dropped - you think elected

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket