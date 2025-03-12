BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🥩 The Truth About Fake Meat: Know What You're Eating!
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
97 views • 1 month ago

Did you know 3D-printed "meat" is being promoted as a real food alternative? These lab-made products claim to contain just a few ingredients—but can you really trust them? Hidden additives, including MRNA technology, could be slipping into your food without your consent.


Grocery stores are no longer guaranteed safe. Now more than ever, it's crucial to know where your food comes from.


✅ Take control of your health. Seek out local farmers who raise animals and grow produce using natural, time-tested methods. Visit their farms, ask questions, and choose food you can trust.


Want to learn where we source clean, real meat and how to support small, ethical farmers?

👉 Comment "CLEANMEAT" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com for more information.


🌱 #CleanMeat #RealFood #SupportFarmers #KnowYourFood #HealthFreedom #ExposeFakeFood #ProtectYourFamily #MichaelGibsonAlliance

Keywords
health and wellnessriggedclean meat
