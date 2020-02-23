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Should you take Capsuled or Powdered supplements?
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33 views • February 23, 2020
A new Biohacker faces a bit of a dilemma as they begin researching Nootropics or anti-aging #supplements; should you buy capsuled or powdered stuff?
It depends. We’re accustomed to seeing supplements and medicine sold on pharmacy store shelves as capsules and pills but that’s not always the best way to consume something. The average consumer is used to taking vitamins and supplements as tasteless white capsules and understandably a bit intimidated by the idea of consuming a weird tasting powder.
Resources & Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/843-capsuled-vs-powdered-supplements
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
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How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
It depends. We’re accustomed to seeing supplements and medicine sold on pharmacy store shelves as capsules and pills but that’s not always the best way to consume something. The average consumer is used to taking vitamins and supplements as tasteless white capsules and understandably a bit intimidated by the idea of consuming a weird tasting powder.
Resources & Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/843-capsuled-vs-powdered-supplements
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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