Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UFO Distractions, Fednow is NOW; Ice Cube Dropping Truth Headline News 7/28/23
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1314 Subscribers
Shop now
66 views
Published 18 hours ago

Weekly News Report- Ice Cube sat down with Tucker discussing everything from losing $9 million for refusing to take a medical treatment, to race and free speech. Why did Congress hold a hearing on UFOs? Did we actually learn anything? Rep Nancy Mace made waves joking about her unmarried sex life at a prayer breakfast. Detransitioner Chloe Cole gives a riveting testimony on Capitol Hill urging the medical community to put the breaks on experimenting on children: you can't go back. What are banks doing without your knowledge? Fednow has gone LIVE! All of that and much more in This Week's Top News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/ufo-distractions-fednow-is-now/ ***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.

Keywords
aliensconservative newslynette zangfed nowufo hearingtucker icecube

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket