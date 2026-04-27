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🗣🇺🇸 Retired US Army lt. col.: US bases in Mideast were obliterated – 'some of them wiped off the map'
💬 "The losses are much greater than we’re being led to believe, and I think that those losses are going to incur damage to the military for years to come," Tony Aguilar says.
Aguilar noted that US news stations are now reporting what foreign agencies have long said: American bases in the region were "obliterated, decimated, destroyed. Some of them wiped off the map."
Source @George Galloway
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