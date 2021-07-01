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CIA INSIDER TELLS 911 TRUTH
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522 views • July 01, 2021
The evidence has grown. It would be impossible for "stock" Boeing 767s, to be flown by guys that could barely fly a Cessna 172. The Boeing 767 would come apart at 560 MPH at sea level. Professional 767 Pilots can not replicate the flights into the Towers, let alone the Pentagon, in 757-767 flight simulators (after many attempts).
The official explanation from The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on how WTC 7 fell states that fires alone brought down this building. Now, in science, all explanations must be backed up with valid scientific observations. These observations can be readily observable facts or the results of verified and replicated experiments. If there are no supporting observations for an explanation, that explanation is based purely on faith, not science. Attempting to portray such pseudo-science as science is fraud.
The not always accurate Wikipedia defines “False Flag” as:
False flag operations are covert operations conducted by governments, corporations, or other organizations, which are designed to appear as if they are being carried out by other entities. The name is derived from the military concept of flying false colors; that is, flying the flag of a country other than one’s own. False flag operations are not limited to war and counter-insurgency operations, and have been used in peace-time; for example, during Italy’s strategy of tension.
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The official explanation from The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on how WTC 7 fell states that fires alone brought down this building. Now, in science, all explanations must be backed up with valid scientific observations. These observations can be readily observable facts or the results of verified and replicated experiments. If there are no supporting observations for an explanation, that explanation is based purely on faith, not science. Attempting to portray such pseudo-science as science is fraud.
The not always accurate Wikipedia defines “False Flag” as:
False flag operations are covert operations conducted by governments, corporations, or other organizations, which are designed to appear as if they are being carried out by other entities. The name is derived from the military concept of flying false colors; that is, flying the flag of a country other than one’s own. False flag operations are not limited to war and counter-insurgency operations, and have been used in peace-time; for example, during Italy’s strategy of tension.
Please join me on all my Channels:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e
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