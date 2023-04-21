White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1846 - Kinsley White - Kinsley is arrested

Some children were playing basketball, when the ball rolled down the street and into Singletary’s yard. Singletary, who was out on bond for allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a mini-sledgehammer, responded by running down the street firing a handgun at a neighbor, before running back and firing at William and his 6-year-old daughter Kinsley as they attempted to run away. Kinsley was shot in the face, while William was shot in the back, and Kinsley’s mother Ashley was grazed.

