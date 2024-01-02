Free Throat Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Columning on the Left

In this short
segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Throat Chakra on the
left. Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with things that you do not express. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog. Even
if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound
waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive
issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying
hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from
canva.com.
