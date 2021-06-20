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MOSES IS DEAD: Joshua 1:1-5; Deuteronomy 32:48-50, 20210619
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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49 views • June 20, 2021
FCG Church Sermon: Moses Is Dead, Joshua 1:1-5; Deuteronomy 32:48-50; Matthew 28:18-20; Mark 16:15-16; Luke 24:46-48; Exodus 6:4; 2 Kings 2:5,15; Matt 14:17-21; Acts 6, 7, 8, 9; Revelation 6:2; Song of Solomon 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:5

Let us hear GOD’s Word in Joshua 1:1,2A:
Now after the death of Moses the servant of the LORD, it came to pass, that the LORD spake unto Joshua the son of Nun, Moses' minister, saying, 2 Moses My servant is dead. Amen!
We read of a terrible calamity that “Moses, My servant is dead.” Have you ever received bad news that made your heart sink? Moses? We could have spared anyone better than him. Moses was worth any dozen or hundred or thousand men.
And Moses was Israel’s leader. He seemed the one man of all the vast multitudes that could not possibly be spared. And yet we read, “Moses, is dead.”
Why? He was the man who began the great enterprise of emancipation, of delivering us from bondage and slavery. Moses, it was who had seen the burning bush in the wilderness and had heard GOD’s call to deliver his people. He it was who had gone, a lone old man to invade Egypt with only his staff in his hand and GOD in his heart. It was Moses who had fought with the hard-hearted king and had won, and had led forth Israel from slavery.
When the freed Israelites were upon the borders of the Red Sea and the Egyptians were behind them on their chariots and the sea was before them, it was this same great man Moses, who smote the waters. It was Moses who under GOD’s command had made a path for their feet. It was Moses who had led them safe to the other side.
When they were parching with thirst in the wilderness, it was Moses who had smitten the rock and changed it into a gushing spring. When they had fought the enemy, it was the uplifted hands of Moses that brought them victory.
Yes, Moses had been everything to them! However, when he was gone for just 40 days they said, “Make us gods, which shall go before us: for as for this Moses, the man that brought us up out of the land of Egypt, we know not what is become of him” (Exodus 32:23). What they meant by that was because Moses had stood for them in the place of GOD. He had carried them upon his broad shoulders for almost half a century.
His passing from them was a loss so devastating to their childish minds it seemed like the loss of GOD Himself. However reluctant we are to admit it; however bitter the loss; how seemingly disastrous the calamity, the fact remains—Moses is dead!
This great leader, this man we depended upon; this man we looked up to; this man we took our questions to, is dead! Now, facts are to be faced. We are not to shut our eyes to them. We are to look at them squarely and shape our conduct accordingly.
But then, there came this very stern command to Moses in Deuteronomy 32:48-50, “
48 And the LORD spake unto Moses that selfsame day, saying,
49 Get thee up into this mountain Abarim, unto mount Nebo, which is in the land of Moab, that is over against Jericho; and behold the land of Canaan, which I give unto the children of Israel for a possession:
50 And die in the mount whither thou goest up, and be gathered unto thy people; as Aaron thy brother died in mount Hor, and was gathered unto his people. Amen! (Deuteronomy 32:48-50).
So, Moses left the task unfinished. The last chapter of his book was never written. The last touch was never given to his great masterpiece. His great heart failed, and his life went out just before he reached the goal. “Moses is Dead.” He died without reaching Canaan, the Promised Land. If he could not bring us into that land there is no use for anyone else to try! There is no other man among us as great as “Moses.” There is none other gifted with his patience, his faith, his daring, and his genius. “Moses” is Dead; therefore let us quit. Let us give it all up. Let us turn back to Egypt, our previous bondage.

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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heavensalvationwheatkingdommarriageweddingmosescallgorelationshipgreatjoshuateethservantschosenparablerisedinnergenuinechafffewdisappointmentcalledexcusemany
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