Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Realize the Perfect Peace of Wanting What Life Wants
channel image
Guy Finley
11 Subscribers
5 views
Published 17 hours ago

Key Lesson: Peace of mind cannot be “pieced together” any more than it’s possible to sew water, or weave sunbeams into light.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

https://linktr.ee/guyfinleyWe need your support! Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation of any amount.

Donate via PayPal: https://www.guyfinley.org/paypal

Donate via the Life of Learning Foundation website: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

 


Keywords
lifenewpeacehappinesslivingcontentment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket