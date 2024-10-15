NY STATE APPEALS COURT OVERTURNED LETICIA JAMES' 💲450 MILLION FRAUD CASE AGAINST TRUMP

BREAKING: NY States Appeals Court, appellate court, overturned Leticia James $450 million fraud case agains Donald J Trump. Leaving the AG Defense team begging in their closing statements NOT to be sanctioned





Have you all noticed that Community Notes only happen to RIGHT WING accounts?





Could it simply be willful propaganda from the (((homosexual banking mafia)))?





That's how LAWFARE works:





This case has been heard, However , the decision has not been released. All articles when searching refer to judges questions in the matter. To soon to claim this outcome.





https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4901615-trump-ny-fraud-case-judgment-appeal/amp/





https://abc7ny.com/amp/post/new-york-court-is-set-hear-donald-trumps-appeal-489-million-civil-fraud-verdict/15354530/





Seethe' moar, faggits





Source: https://x.com/MilaLovesJoe/status/1844882749334880309