NY STATE APPEALS COURT OVERTURNED LETICIA JAMES' 💲450 MILLION FRAUD CASE AGAINST TRUMP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
110 views • 6 months ago

BREAKING: NY States Appeals Court, appellate court, overturned Leticia James $450 million fraud case agains Donald J Trump. Leaving the AG Defense team begging in their closing statements NOT to be sanctioned


Have you all noticed that Community Notes only happen to RIGHT WING accounts?


Could it simply be willful propaganda from the (((homosexual banking mafia)))?


That's how LAWFARE works:


This case has been heard, However , the decision has not been released. All articles when searching refer to judges questions in the matter. To soon to claim this outcome.


https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4901615-trump-ny-fraud-case-judgment-appeal/amp/


https://abc7ny.com/amp/post/new-york-court-is-set-hear-donald-trumps-appeal-489-million-civil-fraud-verdict/15354530/


Seethe' moar, faggits


Source: https://x.com/MilaLovesJoe/status/1844882749334880309

election interferencepresident donald john trumpleticia jamesmulti pronged offensivejudgement overturnedbegging against censure
