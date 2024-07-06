TDR w/ Arthur Kwon Lee: Amazon’s Anti-White Agenda, the Death of Star Wars & the Great Blackwashing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hypocrisy of Hollywood and the entertainment industry continue to display their hatred for America and our children. Season 4 of Amazon’s “The Boys” continues its agenda onto White America, Disney further cements the mantra of go woke go broke with the Acoylites new feminist agenda and Ubisoft casts the protagonist of its new Assassins Creed samurai series in Japan as a diversity hired black man.
