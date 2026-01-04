© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2008, Ellen DeGeneres put Mariah Carey in an impossible position on live TV, pressuring her to reveal a pregnancy she wasn’t ready to share. Years later, the world saw this moment for what it was: emotionally manipulative and deeply inappropriate. This video explores how this single interview foretold Ellen’s fall from grace...
Source: https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8/The-Moment-Ellen-Was-Exposed-As-a-Monster:9