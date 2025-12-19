AXIS - "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" - LIVE at the Cherrywood Lounge [Metal/Fusion]

23 views • 2 days ago

Sounds like Dream Theater meets Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, King Crimson, Return To Forever, Megadeth, Tool, Rush, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine, Black Sabbath, Van Halen and Faith No More

Recorded LIVE at the Cherrywood Lounge in Blackwood, NJ on 12/26/2008

