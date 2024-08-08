BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Are the Signs That God Is Speaking to Me?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
27 views • 9 months ago

Join us as we delve into a heartfelt message emphasizing the importance of remembering and seeking God's will in our lives. Through personal reflections and scriptural wisdom, we are reminded to acknowledge God's guidance, submit to His plans, and understand the unique and purposeful design He has for each of us. Reflect on the significance of revisiting where God has brought us from and committing to the path He has set before us. This episode serves as a spiritual reminder to align our actions with God's will and to trust in His perfect plan for our lives.


00:00 Introduction and Greeting

00:06 The Importance of Reminders

02:08 Reflecting on God's Grace

03:20 Acknowledging God's Guidance

07:26 Understanding God's Unique Plan

09:59 Living According to God's Plan

12:54 Conclusion and Call to Share

Keywords
dreamsgoalswhat to dogod planlife plangrown up
