Quartet Preview - Can we live without money?
In this recent episode of Quartet, John and his friends, Penny, Greg, and Kingsley, discuss the profound question of living without money. They explore the societal and spiritual implications, emphasizing a shift from materialism to valuing human intelligence and cooperation. They also address current geopolitical tensions, climate lockdowns, and the potential for global systemic changes, touching on technological advancements and spiritual evolution.


Keywords
gregg bradenjohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennis

