Trump Slow Motion turning his head before Bullet Hit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
3
442 views • 9 months ago

Trump Slow Motion turning his head When Bullet Hit.

Thumbnail is a basic graphic of head turn. Also tilted his head slightly. Life or death difference it might have made if he hadn't.

Also Trump's TruthSocial post early this morning:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.
DJT

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112784638860095397







current eventspoliticsrally
