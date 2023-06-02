Why Is America Addicted to Debt?

America has a debt problem. This week’s news headlines, dominated by the battle over the debt ceiling bill, are the perfect reminder of this. The battle wasn’t over whether to add more debt, but how much more debt to add. In this episode, The New American magazine’s editorial members have a panel discussion about how the United States managed to mount so much debt, the Federal Reserve System’s role in increasing debt while making the rich richer and the poor poorer, and the arduous steps that are needed to reverse this destructive trend.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.