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On Dean Takahashi's Cuphead Conundrum -- Dumping With Scrump #5
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0 view • October 18, 2021
So, while #gamergate may be dead, the games press loves to revive it and puppet it around like an ever-present boogeyman. So when Dean Takahashi played an early copy of Cuphead, did extremely poorly at it, and people began to call into question his competency as a games journalist... what did the press do? Why, blame #gamergate of course! Why not?
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
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