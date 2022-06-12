A Lake Country Man Who Was Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Syndrome After Taking the First AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Receive Government’s Compensation

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https://gnews.org/post/p1y9b3c7
06/11/2022 The Canadian federal government has validated a vaccine-related injury of a Lake Country man, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome after taking the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine, making him among the first to receive the compensation.