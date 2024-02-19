Create New Account
Zen by Mistake
IntegratingPresence.com
Published a day ago

Kerfuffles. Mishaps. Blunders. Brouhahas. How are you when things don't go your way? How do you view success and failure and can they be reinvented? This Insight Timer live event involves various views and responses to folly and will only be a messed up error if you want it to be

successfailureerror

