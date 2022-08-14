Faith & Liberty #36 - Love and Rage - w/ Morgan May

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Faith & Liberty #36 - Streamed live on May 5th, 2022.
Tonight we welcomed activist and freedom advocate Morgan May, and together we all sang with Love and Rage, while we pondered the 'greatest of all historical shams; believing you can not do something you can'
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/