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007 What do we believe, why do we believe it -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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41 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 7 we discuss: what do we believe, why do we believe it, and what is our duty in terms of the times we are living in? There is a lot of confusion currently in the world about various issues such as 5G, RFID Chip etc. which clamour for the attention of the mind, that the broad objective of preaching the gospel is getting lost in the background noise.

LINKS FOR FURTER STUDY:

Conflict & Triumph - 6 Lecture Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/entity.php?id=8

PRINCIPLES OF LIFE FROM THE WORD OF GOD
PDF Book: http://documents.adventistarchives.or...

The Final Elijah
https://youtu.be/f527ML-T8Hs

Elias
https://youtu.be/Be6e5ZFgLLI

The Sabbath
https://youtu.be/pvanxyd8TXs

A Day to Remember
https://youtu.be/AyQY5Z3GeG4

The Meaning of Rest
https://youtu.be/4ECwHGSdo9k

Verily My Sabbaths
https://youtu.be/IE5tOid4E10

Walter & Sonica Veith’ Life Story: All The Way My Saviour Leads Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aEHB...

Tell The World – Full Feature Film
https://youtu.be/nH2r0J5VbL4

Darkness Before Dawn – 5 Lecture Series b Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmbSY...

In The Stream of Time – 8 Lecture Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LyAn...

The Genesis Conflict YouTube – by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMU1s...

The Genesis Conflict - E-Book
Africa: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.z...
International: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...

AFRIKAANSE LESINGS:

Konflik en Oorwinning – 6 Lesing reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUnth...

Elia – Lesing 7 van Stroming van Die Tyd Reeks
https://youtu.be/L-u5vL-v-nc
Die Sabbat – Lesing 8 van Strominge van die Tyd Reeks
https://youtu.be/OY6_eG--YkM

Waarlik My Sabbatte
https://youtu.be/KqVQryl9GuU

Die Berekenis van rus – Lesing 5 van Duisternis voor Dagbreek reeks.
https://youtu.be/2Qkn3RqvmQU

Strominge van die Tyd – 9 Lesing reeks deur Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cum76...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritlovechristjesussalvationtruthearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timeheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution science
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