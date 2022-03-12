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Fred Zurcher on What Really Happened to Christianity pt20
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40 views • March 12, 2022
There is no such thing as a translator that has the mindset of Christ.
No Church that understands the “message of the Cross” in truth.
Bibles produced by people that have a pagan paradigm.
There are now over 45,000 Christian denominations—which one has the one true message?
No Church that understands the “message of the Cross” in truth.
Bibles produced by people that have a pagan paradigm.
There are now over 45,000 Christian denominations—which one has the one true message?
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