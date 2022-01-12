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Did a Cell Phone help Take her Out or was this just a vaccine damage incident? Wild..
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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90 views • January 12, 2022
A video of a lady that appears to have died after a cell phone was next to her heart. Her heart is fighting to bet back in rhythm. Is this a weapon? Was she just vaxed with a heart issue? Or, is this a weapon system interacting her magnetized / transmitter body. Your comments welcome. Is this apart of the nefarious / odd heart attacks at Astroworld that appears to have turned on a new frequency. Is 5G linked? Nano bots? Just judgement or luck of the draw. Someone has a POV that I've linked to on Gab..
Referenced in Videos to review
https://sjwellfire.com/news/vaccine-madness-patented-tracked-and-stacked/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/vaccine-passports-to-mark-of-beast/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/
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Did a Cell Phone help Take her Out or was this just a vaccine damage incident?
Keywords
planet xoccultcell phone emftranshumanismarmageddon14400012 tribesinternet of thingscell phone dangerget saved7 sealsvaccine passportwheat vs taresgood shepardcell phone attackgod and magogpre-tribe
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy