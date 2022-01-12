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Did a Cell Phone help Take her Out or was this just a vaccine damage incident? Wild..
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90 views • January 12, 2022
A video of a lady that appears to have died after a cell phone was next to her heart. Her heart is fighting to bet back in rhythm. Is this a weapon? Was she just vaxed with a heart issue? Or, is this a weapon system interacting her magnetized / transmitter body. Your comments welcome. Is this apart of the nefarious / odd heart attacks at Astroworld that appears to have turned on a new frequency. Is 5G linked? Nano bots? Just judgement or luck of the draw. Someone has a POV that I've linked to on Gab..
Referenced in Videos to review
https://sjwellfire.com/news/vaccine-madness-patented-tracked-and-stacked/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/vaccine-passports-to-mark-of-beast/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
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Did a Cell Phone help Take her Out or was this just a vaccine damage incident?
Referenced in Videos to review
https://sjwellfire.com/news/vaccine-madness-patented-tracked-and-stacked/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/vaccine-passports-to-mark-of-beast/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/ccp-leader-all-vaxed-will-die/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/did-we-see-a-nano-tech-frequency-kill-weapon-at-astroworld/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Did a Cell Phone help Take her Out or was this just a vaccine damage incident?
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