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It's All Scripted Folks! All Of It!
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190 views • December 29, 2019
Reupload from SMHP in 2018. If this helps wake up one more person and point them to Jesus, then it's worth it!
Six JewSuit Men In Black Companies Control 96% of the World’s Media???
(“You know very well, and the stupid Americans know equally well, that we control their government, irrespective of who sits in the White House. You see, I know it and you know it that no American president can be in a position to challenge us even if we do the unthinkable. What can they (American's) do to us? We control congress, we control the media, we control show biz, and we control everything in America. In America you can criticize God, but you can’t criticize Israel…” Israeli spokeswoman, Tzipora Menache)
Read full article: http://tapnewswire.com/2015/10/six-jewish-companies-control-96-of-the-worlds-media/
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
Six JewSuit Men In Black Companies Control 96% of the World’s Media???
(“You know very well, and the stupid Americans know equally well, that we control their government, irrespective of who sits in the White House. You see, I know it and you know it that no American president can be in a position to challenge us even if we do the unthinkable. What can they (American's) do to us? We control congress, we control the media, we control show biz, and we control everything in America. In America you can criticize God, but you can’t criticize Israel…” Israeli spokeswoman, Tzipora Menache)
Read full article: http://tapnewswire.com/2015/10/six-jewish-companies-control-96-of-the-worlds-media/
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
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