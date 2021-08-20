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Fmr Gov Official: Vaccine Passports “literally” Slavery System
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540 views • August 20, 2021
Former Federal Housing Commissioner Speaks Out!
"Under the guise of Covid-19, the bankers have decided they no longer want to share power."
"The central banks have decided ultimately to take over."
"The goal of the vaccine passports have nothing to do with health."
"Vaccine Passports are the end of human liberty in the west," and she's absolutely right.
Catherine Austin Fits on Del BigTree
Source: https://t.me/ExposedNose
"Under the guise of Covid-19, the bankers have decided they no longer want to share power."
"The central banks have decided ultimately to take over."
"The goal of the vaccine passports have nothing to do with health."
"Vaccine Passports are the end of human liberty in the west," and she's absolutely right.
Catherine Austin Fits on Del BigTree
Source: https://t.me/ExposedNose
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