BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Odessa, detonation lasted all night: ruined Borrell's gift to Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 5 months ago

❗️In Odessa, the Russian Armed Forces' strike UAVs ruined Borrell's (VP EU) gift.

(Posted early AM, so happened early AM or late last night their local?) Cynthia

Several tens of thousands of 155 mm shells arrived at the port on a merchant ship under a neutral flag, as always. Like, for grain. The honest EU likes to use the topic of peoples' starvation. 

They were apparently caught during overloading. The detonation lasted all night. By the way, the video from the fireworks site was well-shared. 

@AussieCossack

Adding: 

❗️Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: "Europe must reconsider sanctions against Russia, which are keeping energy prices high" 

Adding: 

❗️We are not going to interfere in domestic American affairs — Peskov (Press Secretary for Putin) commented on the question of a possible aggravation between the US and China after the start of Donald Trump's presidential term. 
"We have relations of a special privileged strategic partnership with China, and we intend to develop these relations in every possible way. There is political will for this from Beijing itself, which we are satisfied with," the presidential press secretary said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy