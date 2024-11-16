❗️In Odessa, the Russian Armed Forces' strike UAVs ruined Borrell's (VP EU) gift.

Several tens of thousands of 155 mm shells arrived at the port on a merchant ship under a neutral flag, as always. Like, for grain. The honest EU likes to use the topic of peoples' starvation.

They were apparently caught during overloading. The detonation lasted all night. By the way, the video from the fireworks site was well-shared.

❗️Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: "Europe must reconsider sanctions against Russia, which are keeping energy prices high"

❗️We are not going to interfere in domestic American affairs — Peskov (Press Secretary for Putin) commented on the question of a possible aggravation between the US and China after the start of Donald Trump's presidential term.

"We have relations of a special privileged strategic partnership with China, and we intend to develop these relations in every possible way. There is political will for this from Beijing itself, which we are satisfied with," the presidential press secretary said.