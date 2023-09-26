Create New Account
JAMES O’KEEFE UNDERCOVER IN LAHAINA PART 2
channel image
Alex Hammer
4321 Subscribers
309 views
Published Yesterday

I love this guy’s work. James O’Keefe, formerly Project Veritas, digs a little deeper into the corruption and lies


You can find Part 1 And lots of other information in my two Maui playlists


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfarecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauiclimate hoaxfireseco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra formingmanufactured fires15 minute cities

