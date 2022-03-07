© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Are Here
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • March 07, 2022
Where are you? You are here. Trapped in a constricting technocratic corporacratic scientific eugenicist dictatorship. How did you get here? You never stood up for your liberty even when the chips were down. You assumed that the freedom afforded you in the Constitution was on auto pilot. Even though our founders warned us ad infinitum of the very hellscape we face. While you slept a world government was invisibly formed by a sociopathic elite that stole all of the wealth through deception. And now you and I are here.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.