Transhumanism: The Final Goal of the End Game by Laura Aboli
DaKey2Eternity
Laura Aboli the Founder of World Check gives a remarkably clear and concise warning about the dangers of Transhumanism, AI, and the future of free humanity at the Better Way Conference.

"The Final Goal is to eradicate Humanity as we know it...to get an intelligent species like ours to agree to it's own extinction?"

