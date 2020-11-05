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How to fight corona virus. Как победить коронавирус
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62 views • November 05, 2020
Доктор вирусолог рассказывает о своём удачном опыте борьбы с коронавирусом, гриппом и чем опасно искусственное снижение температуры ниже 38,6 при заболевании гриппом и коронавирусом.
Russian doctor with 40 years experience sharing her knowledges and experience about how to fight corona and heave flu decieses. And what danger is about to lower down body temperature when corona and heave flu.
Russian doctor with 40 years experience sharing her knowledges and experience about how to fight corona and heave flu decieses. And what danger is about to lower down body temperature when corona and heave flu.
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