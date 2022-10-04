Jared Kushner | Who Is Jared Kushner? Did Jared Kushner Criticize DeSantis Over Martha's Vineyard Actions?

Watch the Original September 22nd 2022 Presentation of Nick Moseder Today At: https://rumble.com/v1l50qx-jared-kushner-criticizes-desantis-over-marthas-vinyard.html

Read: Jared Kushner Criticizes Sending Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Says ‘Seeing Them Used as Political Pawns is Very Troubling’ - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/jared-kushner-criticizes-sending-migrants-marthas-vineyard-says-seeing-used-political-pawns-troubling/

Jared Kushner | What Is the Connection Between "Eternal Life On Earth," Eugenics, Ray Kurzweil, Yuval Noah Harari, Transhumanism, Synthetic Immune Systems, the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1ivztv-jared-kushner-.html

**********************************************************************************

Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?

Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda

WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html

READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results

READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397

READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html

Learn More Today At: www.Rand.org

*********************************************************************************

Watch the original Queen Ignites Windsor Castle Jubilee Beacon June 2, 2022 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfL9HebGZz0&t=0s

What Is the Double Helix? https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix

Count of Human Genes Is Put at 140,000, a Significant Increase - https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/23/us/count-of-human-genes-is-put-at-140000-a-significant-increase.html

CRISPR | Why Is Jennifer Doudna Stating At the World Economic Forum, "Imagine That We Had a Tool Where We Could Fix Mutations In Actual DNA, a Text Editor for DNA and Cells?"

Watch the Original February 14th 2015 World Economic Forum Presentation Titled “RNA Therapeutics and DNA Editing” by Jennifer Doudna - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qECgqd6wJb0

Watch the Original December 1st 2020 Interview featuring Elon Musk Discussing mRNA Technology - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AF2HXId2Xhg

Watch Bill Gates November 22nd 2021 Presentation About CRISPR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce7rhjSLIWc

Watch the December 4th 2020 Presentation Titled, “Gravitas: Is China Breeding Genetically-Modified Soldiers?” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19811iKYBZM