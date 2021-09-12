Help Wanted Vax-d need not Apply! Will NO-Vax Policy be allowed? Create a village, Freedom Now.

Since this video I am making an offer for a Startup that will supply the charter investors with control of millions of windows, doors, places to store, assemble, train, and more to create the intentional villages with All American no import or toxins from China houses, tiny or big, this is the only path, teaching kids some skills at Outposts all around the country in the smaller towns. Please visit the substack platform if you can READ. Sadly most can not so I may be doing more videos or audios. So Sad to see the young minds go.

We will not hire vaxed people! No Vaxed Need Apply: "Don't Shed on Me" Control groups Rebel! Tiny Texas Houses 0 seconds ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT1cYikF3IM&t=4s No Vaxed Need Apply Small Business Addendum 7 minutes of logic, of financial reasoning, of figuring the odds of successfully resisting using their own tactics against the entities that want to destroy medical privacy and constitutional rights over fear. for more of the Salvage, Tx.

https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/in-the-fantasy-of-what-could-be-a







I just learned that 52% of Americans can not read above a 7-8th grade level before the Covid hit their educations in the head. https://tinytexashouses.substack.com/p/simple-words-for-complex-issues-how

Time for cartoons and other things, rhyming and such things you see that don't get censored, global free. What words are those these days?







Report While the government is going to allow the employers to force workers to take a vax... some entrepreneurs refuse to hire the vaxed instead. Tiny Texas Houses Sep 7 17 12 It is wrong for the world to turn into a vax passport, required for work, for restaurants, and for going to the places all people should have a right to go to as equal citizens? Does equality go out the window, thus discrimination is reborn in a new guise, the new discriminator in the social classes going to be the “Vax vs. Natural Immune”? Soon we are going to be forced to decide if our job is worth the risk of an injection that might not be pure, healthy, or desirable, yet forced upon those who have no other choice. What about the employers that will not hire those who have been vaccinated? Realizing that the right to privacy is being taken away, medical privacy should allow one to not have to disclose but now: the rules are changed! You can force the disclosure of medical information before or after being hired, forced to take a vaccine to keep a job or if in the military services (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and more), risk a dishonorable discharge over refusing to take the Jab, not just fired, but marked for life as a dishonorable person. Will the government step in and stop employers who refuse to hire and will fire anyone who takes any of the unapproved vax jabs? Even if the vax is approved to use on humans though it might make your employees sick, kill them, or permanently disable them thus running your company insurance costs through the roof over a few vaxed employees, would employers be required to let them work anyway? Will they have to pay unemployment or health benefits when the employee gets fired for not showing up to work over the vax? Since the doctors, manufacturers, government all deny any liability or requirement to help pay for bad health, is it the job of small businesses who disagree, do not want the vaccine in them or their employees, do they not have the same right to discriminate as those employers requiring the vax. This is the big question being ignored in the employment dialogue… oops, it is a narrative by the government and mass media, not educated healthy immune system people who do not want to take an experimental vax with known toxic material known as graphene oxide, which likes to settle in the ovaries within a week. This is not a good thing that will lead to some employers making the logical decision… risk is not worth the return. Have you thought of this issue yet? If so, from the vax or no-vax perspective? So the very argument is one of the employer's rights as this is forced on much of the public thus costing them future jobs once the costs and ramifications of the complications become more exposed in media instead of hidden. Soon the exposure of the bad actors who are profiting from hurting the masses will result in significant changes in policy for hiring when the two groups do not want to work or be around each other due to the controversy. Who will decide this question that will affect these generations in this experimental period with complications that no solutions exist for based on those already suffering from the consequences, especially for kids?